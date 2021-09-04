What To Expect Going Ahead For Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Given Its -0.31 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GILT share is $22.69, that puts it down -132.96 from that peak though still a striking 50.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $544.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 539.21K shares over the past three months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $9.74 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by -6.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.06%. The short interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.42, which implies a decrease of -79.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.42 and $5.42 respectively. As a result, GILT is trading at a premium of 44.35% off the target high and 44.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -3.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 30 and September 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 0.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. insiders own 11.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.28%, with the float percentage being 57.94%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 2.59% of all shares), a total value of $15.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Procure ETF TR II-Procure Space ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $4.78 million.