What To Expect Going Ahead For GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Given Its 1.97 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.97% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the GFL share is $36.70, that puts it down -1.47 from that peak though still a striking 49.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.32. The company’s market capitalization is $14.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 921.89K shares over the past three months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) registered a 1.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.97% in intraday trading to $36.17 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by 3.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.50%. The short interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is 8.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.26, which implies an increase of 5.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.53 and $42.14 respectively. As a result, GFL is trading at a discount of -16.51% off the target high and 26.65% off the low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GFL Environmental Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares have gone up 13.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.31% against 14.20.

While earnings are projected to return -99.50% in 2021.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GFL Environmental Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

GFL Environmental Inc. insiders own 7.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.45%, with the float percentage being 80.06%. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 57.46 million shares (or 18.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.83 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.65 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 14.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $96.99 million.