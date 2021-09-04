Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Rose 65.37% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -21.50% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the WWR share is $14.50, that puts it down -274.68 from that peak though still a striking 65.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $135.45M, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $3.87 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.93%, and it has moved by -2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.00, which implies an increase of 97.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, WWR is trading at a discount of -3775.97% off the target high and -3775.97% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 64.50%. While earnings are projected to return 48.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Westwater Resources Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.23%, with the float percentage being 11.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $6.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.91 million.