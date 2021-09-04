We Just Learned Something New! After Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT)’s 3.61% Gain This Week

During the last session, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the FCPT share is $30.42, that puts it down -4.9 from that peak though still a striking 17.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 408.46K shares over the past three months.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FCPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) trade information

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $29.00 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by -0.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.43%. The short interest in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 9.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, FCPT is trading at a discount of -27.59% off the target high and -3.45% off the low.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) shares have gone up 6.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.33% against 3.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.64 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.00%. While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2021.

FCPT Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is 1.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.33%.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s Major holders

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.49%, with the float percentage being 92.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.14 million shares (or 18.56% of all shares), a total value of $390.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $248.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 4.36% of the stock, which is worth about $95.85 million.