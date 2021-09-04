Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) Is Up 47.77% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 20.13% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the VCRA share is $55.60, that puts it down -11.45 from that peak though still a striking 47.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 286.41K shares over the past three months.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. VCRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) trade information

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $49.89 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.92%, and it has moved by 8.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.53%. The short interest in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) is 3.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.25, which implies a decrease of -3.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, VCRA is trading at a discount of -10.24% off the target high and 31.85% off the low.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vocera Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) shares have gone up 15.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.18 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.49 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.35 million and $50.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.60% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.60%. While earnings are projected to return 47.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

VCRA Dividends

Vocera Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s Major holders

Vocera Communications Inc. insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.38%, with the float percentage being 111.68%. Brown Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $198.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $125.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 5.83% of the stock, which is worth about $77.09 million.