Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV):The Stock Was Up 40.34 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.33% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the VVV share is $34.65, that puts it down -12.72 from that peak though still a striking 40.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.34. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 993.95K shares over the past three months.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. VVV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) trade information

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) registered a 0.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.33% in intraday trading to $30.74 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.49%, and it has moved by -1.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.40%. The short interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is 4.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.50, which implies an increase of 22.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, VVV is trading at a discount of -46.39% off the target high and -10.61% off the low.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Valvoline Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Valvoline Inc. (VVV) shares have gone up 16.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.41% against 29.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.70% this quarter and then jump 2.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $745.32 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $811.73 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 56.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

VVV Dividends

Valvoline Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Valvoline Inc. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s Major holders

Valvoline Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.68%, with the float percentage being 97.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.65 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $434.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $415.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.96 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $155.81 million.