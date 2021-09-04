Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ): With The Stock Up 19.55 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the UTZ share is $30.09, that puts it down -51.59 from that peak though still a striking 19.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 820.83K shares over the past three months.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. UTZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $19.85 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.98%, and it has moved by -10.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.81%. The short interest in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.50, which implies an increase of 15.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, UTZ is trading at a discount of -41.06% off the target high and -0.76% off the low.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $297.92 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310.09 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 46.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.82% per annum.

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Utz Brands Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

Utz Brands Inc. insiders own 24.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.31%, with the float percentage being 94.13%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 10.67% of all shares), a total value of $202.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.49 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $160.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.64 million, or about 4.75% of the stock, which is worth about $90.17 million.