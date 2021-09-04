Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Has Gained 41.41% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $198.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $3.2. The 52-week high for the TSCO share is $200.75, that puts it down -0.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $127.78. The company’s market capitalization is $22.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 870.63K shares over the past three months.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TSCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.62.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) trade information

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $198.80 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.33%, and it has moved by 5.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.56%. The short interest in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is 6.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $200.78, which implies an increase of 0.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $170.00 and $232.00 respectively. As a result, TSCO is trading at a discount of -16.7% off the target high and 14.49% off the low.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tractor Supply Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares have gone up 23.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.87% against 9.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.02 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 billion and $2.88 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.50% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.95% per annum.

TSCO Dividends

Tractor Supply Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tractor Supply Company is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.33%.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s Major holders

Tractor Supply Company insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.51%, with the float percentage being 93.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,247 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.03 million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.91 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $581.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $462.28 million.