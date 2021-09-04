TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Surged 5.28% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the TIMB share is $14.44, that puts it down -27.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.64. The company’s market capitalization is $5.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.98K shares over the past three months.

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) trade information

TIM S.A. (TIMB) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $11.37 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.99%, and it has moved by 5.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.54%. The short interest in TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) is 0.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.51, which implies an increase of 35.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.90 and $20.90 respectively. As a result, TIMB is trading at a discount of -83.82% off the target high and 12.93% off the low.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TIM S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TIM S.A. (TIMB) shares have gone up 2.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.33% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40%. While earnings are projected to return -49.10% in 2021.

TIMB Dividends

TIM S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TIM S.A. is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s Major holders

TIM S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.18%, with the float percentage being 5.18%. Pictet Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $45.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TIM S.A. (TIMB) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $5.56 million.