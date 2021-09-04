Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)

During the last session, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the TOL share is $68.88, that puts it down -7.96 from that peak though still a striking 37.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.81. The company’s market capitalization is $7.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TOL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.54.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $63.80 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by 9.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.70%. The short interest in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 5.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.91, which implies an increase of 13.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, TOL is trading at a discount of -34.8% off the target high and 9.09% off the low.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toll Brothers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares have gone up 15.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 49.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.10% this quarter and then jump 63.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.97 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return -15.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.70% per annum.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

Toll Brothers Inc. insiders own 8.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.64%, with the float percentage being 101.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 519 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.45 million shares (or 12.52% of all shares), a total value of $876.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.49 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $765.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares are American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 7.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $452.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $186.07 million.