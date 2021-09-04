The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) On Friday – Up 31.14% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $109.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.88. The 52-week high for the TTC share is $118.13, that puts it down -7.58 from that peak though still a striking 31.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $75.62. The company’s market capitalization is $11.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 393.38K shares over the past three months.

The Toro Company (TTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) trade information

The Toro Company (TTC) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $109.81 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.98%, and it has moved by -3.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.39%. The short interest in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.00, which implies an increase of 6.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $118.00 and $118.00 respectively. As a result, TTC is trading at a discount of -7.46% off the target high and -7.46% off the low.

The Toro Company (TTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Toro Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Toro Company (TTC) shares have gone up 12.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.55% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.30% this quarter and then drop -1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $939.94 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $874.73 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 20.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.60% per annum.

TTC Dividends

The Toro Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 01 and September 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Toro Company is 1.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.19%.

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s Major holders

The Toro Company insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.13%, with the float percentage being 85.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 624 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.65 million shares (or 9.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Toro Company (TTC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $363.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $313.97 million.