The Time To Buy Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Is Now

During the last session, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $121.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the TER share is $147.90, that puts it down -21.35 from that peak though still a striking 39.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.07. The company’s market capitalization is $19.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) trade information

Teradyne Inc. (TER) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $121.88 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by -3.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.76%. The short interest in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $147.56, which implies an increase of 17.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, TER is trading at a discount of -47.69% off the target high and 17.95% off the low.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teradyne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teradyne Inc. (TER) shares have gone up 16.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.65% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.20% this quarter and then jump 7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $933.22 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $852.66 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.60%. While earnings are projected to return 64.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.46% per annum.

TER Dividends

Teradyne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Teradyne Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.72%.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s Major holders

Teradyne Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.72%, with the float percentage being 96.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,026 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.99 million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teradyne Inc. (TER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $572.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $455.21 million.