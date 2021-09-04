The Time Is Right To Purchase Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR)

During the last session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $102.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.86% or $3.79. The 52-week high for the PCOR share is $108.75, that puts it down -6.57 from that peak though still a striking 22.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $78.96. The company’s market capitalization is $12.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 285.43K shares over the past three months.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PCOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) registered a 3.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.86% in intraday trading to $102.05 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.33%, and it has moved by 3.98% in 30 days. The short interest in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is 2.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.00, which implies an increase of 8.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $96.00 and $123.00 respectively. As a result, PCOR is trading at a discount of -20.53% off the target high and 5.93% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.79 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $126.31 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -19.40% in 2021.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Procore Technologies Inc. insiders own 38.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.46%, with the float percentage being 104.42%.