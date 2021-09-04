The Time Is Right To Purchase CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT)

During the last session, CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the CIT share is $56.62, that puts it down -2.91 from that peak though still a striking 71.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.65. The company’s market capitalization is $5.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.50K shares over the past three months.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) trade information

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $55.02 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.05%, and it has moved by 8.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 182.59%. The short interest in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is 4.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies a decrease of -10.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, CIT is trading at a premium of 5.49% off the target high and 12.76% off the low.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CIT Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CIT Group Inc. (CIT) shares have gone up 11.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,088.57% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 2,375.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $447.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $451 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $474 million and $496.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% and then drop by -9.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -224.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CIT Dividends

CIT Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 14 and October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CIT Group Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.67%.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s Major holders

CIT Group Inc. insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.85%, with the float percentage being 96.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.75 million shares (or 11.85% of all shares), a total value of $606.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $497.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CIT Group Inc. (CIT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $137.2 million.