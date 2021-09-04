The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LSXMA share is $50.14, that puts it up 0.04 from that peak though still a striking 36.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.64. The company’s market capitalization is $29.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 595.54K shares over the past three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LSXMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.9.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) trade information

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $50.16 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by 3.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.39%. The short interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is 4.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.25, which implies an increase of 21.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, LSXMA is trading at a discount of -55.5% off the target high and -3.67% off the low.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 433.30% this quarter and then jump 1,633.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 billion and $2.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.90% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -24.90% in 2021.

LSXMA Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s Major holders

The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders own 3.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.08%, with the float percentage being 97.90%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 488 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.86 million shares (or 15.11% of all shares), a total value of $655.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $324.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $78.48 million.