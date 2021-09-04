The Current Price For Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.43% or -$1.1. The 52-week high for the PDCO share is $37.37, that puts it down -20.55 from that peak though still a striking 28.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) registered a -3.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.43% in intraday trading to $31.00 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.34%, and it has moved by 5.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.20%. The short interest in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is 6.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) shares have gone down -1.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.24% against 23.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.10% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.20%. While earnings are projected to return 125.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.33% per annum.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 30 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson Companies Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.84%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Patterson Companies Inc. insiders own 11.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.49%, with the float percentage being 99.96%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.02 million shares (or 13.44% of all shares), a total value of $415.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $355.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 8.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $262.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.48 million, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $113.12 million.