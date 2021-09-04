The Current Price For Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the HOLX share is $85.00, that puts it down -5.92 from that peak though still a striking 29.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.81. The company’s market capitalization is $20.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. HOLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) trade information

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $80.25 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.34%, and it has moved by 5.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.53%. The short interest in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is 5.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.55, which implies an increase of 6.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, HOLX is trading at a discount of -18.38% off the target high and 6.54% off the low.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hologic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) shares have gone up 13.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.97% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -52.70% this quarter and then drop -66.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $991.63 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.10%. While earnings are projected to return 671.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.10% per annum.

HOLX Dividends

Hologic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Major holders

Hologic Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.43%, with the float percentage being 98.01%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 962 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.58 million shares (or 15.06% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 13.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.27 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $540.71 million.