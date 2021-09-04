The Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Stock Jumped -2.56% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $113.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the BXP share is $124.24, that puts it down -9.1 from that peak though still a striking 38.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.69. The company’s market capitalization is $17.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 867.44K shares over the past three months.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) trade information

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $113.88 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.70%, and it has moved by -2.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.96%. The short interest in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is 5.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.80, which implies an increase of 8.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $109.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, BXP is trading at a discount of -27.33% off the target high and 4.29% off the low.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares have gone up 5.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.41% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $713.34 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $719.92 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $693.27 million and $665.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.30%. While earnings are projected to return 68.00% in 2021.

BXP Dividends

Boston Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Boston Properties Inc. is 3.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.97%.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s Major holders

Boston Properties Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.86%, with the float percentage being 102.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 811 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.83 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.86 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $731.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.95 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $399.96 million.