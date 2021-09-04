Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Are Up 56.14%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the TXT share is $74.80, that puts it down -3.1 from that peak though still a striking 56.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.82. The company’s market capitalization is $16.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Textron Inc. (TXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TXT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) trade information

Textron Inc. (TXT) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $72.55 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.47%, and it has moved by 1.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.98%. The short interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.91, which implies an increase of 13.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, TXT is trading at a discount of -30.94% off the target high and -2.0% off the low.

Textron Inc. (TXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Textron Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Textron Inc. (TXT) shares have gone up 39.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.45% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 47.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.97 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.13 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.47 billion and $2.8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.00% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.60%. While earnings are projected to return -61.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.71% per annum.

TXT Dividends

Textron Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Textron Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.17%.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s Major holders

Textron Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.49%, with the float percentage being 86.90%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 633 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.52 million shares (or 15.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Textron Inc. (TXT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 12.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $672.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.38 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $357.57 million.