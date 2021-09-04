Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Drops -14.76% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the VIV share is $9.33, that puts it down -14.76 from that peak though still a striking 15.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.89. The company’s market capitalization is $13.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 989.97K shares over the past three months.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. VIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) trade information

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $8.13 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.05%, and it has moved by 1.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.50%. The short interest in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is 5.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.20, which implies an increase of 27.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.71 and $12.48 respectively. As a result, VIV is trading at a discount of -53.51% off the target high and -7.13% off the low.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonica Brasil S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) shares have gone up 8.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.79% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.15 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.12 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.01 billion and $2.07 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.30% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.00% per annum.

VIV Dividends

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.34%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s Major holders

Telefonica Brasil S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.45%, with the float percentage being 8.45%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.89 million shares (or 4.96% of all shares), a total value of $660.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Brandes Investment Partners L.P.’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Artisan Global Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 29.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $231.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.99 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $31.43 million.