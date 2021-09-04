SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 19.64% Year-To-Date

During the last session, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the SWI share is $23.77, that puts it down -36.06 from that peak though still a striking 21.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 730.87K shares over the past three months.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SWI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) trade information

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $17.47 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.58%, and it has moved by -7.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.23%. The short interest in SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) is 7.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.25, which implies an increase of 24.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, SWI is trading at a discount of -60.27% off the target high and -3.03% off the low.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SolarWinds Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) shares have gone up 10.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.27% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.00% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $262.03 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178.57 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $244.52 million and $260.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.20% and then drop by -31.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 742.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.10% per annum.

SWI Dividends

SolarWinds Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s Major holders

SolarWinds Corporation insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.44%, with the float percentage being 99.84%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 122.95 million shares (or 38.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.18 million shares, is of Thoma Bravo, LP’s that is approximately 31.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $37.88 million.