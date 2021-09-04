Should Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) Revive After A 0.94% Jump From Highs?

During the last session, Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the MATX share is $82.57, that puts it up 0.94 from that peak though still a striking 55.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.78. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.62K shares over the past three months.

Matson Inc. (MATX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MATX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.96.

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) trade information

Matson Inc. (MATX) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $83.35 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.80%, and it has moved by 18.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.86%. The short interest in Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.00, which implies a decrease of -5.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, MATX is trading at a premium of 4.02% off the target high and 6.42% off the low.

Matson Inc. (MATX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matson Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matson Inc. (MATX) shares have gone up 12.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 147.30% against 29.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 289.50% this quarter and then jump 169.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $796.07 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $935.43 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $572.99 million and $644.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.90% and then jump by 45.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.70%. While earnings are projected to return 140.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MATX Dividends

Matson Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Matson Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.24%.

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s Major holders

Matson Inc. insiders own 1.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.93%, with the float percentage being 88.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 17.44% of all shares), a total value of $505.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 9.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $288.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matson Inc. (MATX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 5.01% of the stock, which is worth about $145.01 million.