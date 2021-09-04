SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Inclined 5.64% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $366.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SBAC share is $368.90, that puts it down -0.66 from that peak though still a striking 36.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $232.88. The company’s market capitalization is $39.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.00K shares over the past three months.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SBAC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) trade information

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $366.48 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.87%, and it has moved by 5.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.46%. The short interest in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is 1.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $371.28, which implies an increase of 1.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $325.00 and $404.00 respectively. As a result, SBAC is trading at a discount of -10.24% off the target high and 11.32% off the low.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SBA Communications Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) shares have gone up 50.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.29% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 240.00% this quarter and then jump 325.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $559.34 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $576.93 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%. While earnings are projected to return -83.40% in 2021.

SBAC Dividends

SBA Communications Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SBA Communications Corporation is 2.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s Major holders

SBA Communications Corporation insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.29%, with the float percentage being 98.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 947 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.22 million shares (or 15.72% of all shares), a total value of $5.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.51 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $859.9 million.