Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) On Friday – Up 19.51% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the RBA share is $78.64, that puts it down -25.06 from that peak though still a striking 19.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.61. The company’s market capitalization is $6.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 448.03K shares over the past three months.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. RBA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) registered a -1.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.93% in intraday trading to $62.88 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by 5.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.69%. The short interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is 2.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.67, which implies a decrease of -0.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, RBA is trading at a discount of -11.32% off the target high and 20.48% off the low.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) shares have gone up 19.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.38% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $416.78 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.64 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 18.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.18%, with the float percentage being 91.29%. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 458 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.16 million shares (or 11.02% of all shares), a total value of $711.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.29 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 5.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $368.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 4.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $285.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.81 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $207.17 million.