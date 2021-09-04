Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE: IPOD)

During the last session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the IPOD share is $18.31, that puts it down -79.51 from that peak though still a striking 3.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $586.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.16K shares over the past three months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) trade information

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $10.20 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.82%, and it has moved by 1.90% in 30 days. The short interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

IPOD Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s Major holders

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.63%, with the float percentage being 41.63%. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 5.23% of all shares), a total value of $26.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 million shares, is of Graham Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) shares are Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund owns about 40000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24562.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.