PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) Rose 40.33% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 11.19% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $132.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the PTC share is $153.73, that puts it down -15.6 from that peak though still a striking 40.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $79.36. The company’s market capitalization is $15.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.36K shares over the past three months.

PTC Inc. (PTC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PTC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) trade information

PTC Inc. (PTC) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $132.99 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by -1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.56%. The short interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $165.23, which implies an increase of 19.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, PTC is trading at a discount of -35.35% off the target high and -12.79% off the low.

PTC Inc. (PTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PTC Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PTC Inc. (PTC) shares have gone up 11.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.74% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.80% this quarter and then drop -5.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $429.62 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $458.31 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.40%. While earnings are projected to return 581.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.41% per annum.

PTC Dividends

PTC Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s Major holders

PTC Inc. insiders own 10.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.65%, with the float percentage being 99.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 686 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.65 million shares (or 11.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PTC Inc. (PTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $407.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $353.54 million.