Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA):The Stock Was Up 15.26 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the PRVA share is $50.77, that puts it down -58.46 from that peak though still a striking 15.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.15. The average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 520.90K shares over the past three months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $32.04 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by -13.05% in 30 days. The short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.50, which implies an increase of 32.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, PRVA is trading at a discount of -71.66% off the target high and -24.84% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.17 million by the end of Sep 2021.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders own 75.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.43%, with the float percentage being 17.74%. Fidelity Growth Company Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $9.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Wells Fargo Small Company Growth Fd’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.84 million.