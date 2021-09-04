Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Has Gained 70.70% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.97% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the PERI share is $28.32, that puts it down -30.33 from that peak though still a striking 73.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.79. The company’s market capitalization is $670.59M, and the average trade volume was 577.46K shares over the past three months.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PERI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) registered a 1.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.97% in intraday trading to $21.73 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.07%, and it has moved by 14.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 262.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 27.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, PERI is trading at a discount of -61.07% off the target high and -15.05% off the low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Perion Network Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares have gone up 27.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.33% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 325.00% this quarter and then jump 112.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.68 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.21 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -27.40% in 2021.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Perion Network Ltd. insiders own 11.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.74%, with the float percentage being 48.50%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $39.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Private Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $7.05 million.