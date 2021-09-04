O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $584.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $5.98. The 52-week high for the ORLY share is $621.73, that puts it down -6.31 from that peak though still a striking 27.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $424.03. The company’s market capitalization is $40.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 413.73K shares over the past three months.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ORLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) trade information

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $584.80 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.20%, and it has moved by -3.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.91%. The short interest in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $648.73, which implies an increase of 9.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $585.00 and $690.00 respectively. As a result, ORLY is trading at a discount of -17.99% off the target high and -0.03% off the low.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) shares have gone up 23.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.51% against 31.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.60% this quarter and then drop -0.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.22 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.86 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.03 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.60% and then jump by 1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return 31.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.62% per annum.

ORLY Dividends

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s Major holders

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.14%, with the float percentage being 86.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,277 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $2.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $924.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $656.59 million.