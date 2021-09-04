O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the OI share is $19.46, that puts it down -25.14 from that peak though still a striking 41.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36B, and the average trade volume was 903.61K shares over the past three months.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) trade information

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $15.55 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.24%, and it has moved by 4.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.45%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.45, which implies an increase of 10.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, OI is trading at a discount of -54.34% off the target high and 16.4% off the low.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that O-I Glass Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O-I Glass Inc. (OI) shares have gone up 21.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.98% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4,700.00% this quarter and then jump 19.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.62 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.46 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.80%. While earnings are projected to return 161.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.16% per annum.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

O-I Glass Inc. insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.01%, with the float percentage being 96.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.31 million shares (or 15.46% of all shares), a total value of $397.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.69 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $386.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.48 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $73.16 million.