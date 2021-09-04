Now Is The Time To Buy Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN)

During the last session, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.51% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the BLIN share is $14.38, that puts it down -207.26 from that peak though still a striking 65.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $32.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.01 million shares over the past three months.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) registered a -7.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.51% in intraday trading to $4.68 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.70%, and it has moved by -13.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.35%. The short interest in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 28.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, BLIN is trading at a discount of -38.89% off the target high and -38.89% off the low.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bridgeline Digital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) shares have gone up 75.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -280.00% against 5.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.25 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.91 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.63 million and $2.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.50% and then jump by 44.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 77.30%. While earnings are projected to return 92.80% in 2021.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Bridgeline Digital Inc. insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.81%, with the float percentage being 13.93%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 7.15% of all shares), a total value of $2.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 70744.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24084.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.