Now Is A Good Time To Buy Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

During the last session, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the SMTC share is $83.94, that puts it down -7.41 from that peak though still a striking 36.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.26. The company’s market capitalization is $4.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 402.05K shares over the past three months.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SMTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $78.15 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.07%, and it has moved by 24.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.30%. The short interest in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Semtech Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) shares have gone up 18.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.43% against 32.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.20% this quarter and then jump 42.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.87 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.67 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.10%. While earnings are projected to return 91.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 30 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

Semtech Corporation insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.63%, with the float percentage being 101.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 11.36% of all shares), a total value of $509.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $439.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) shares are Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $126.78 million.