Now Is A Good Time To Buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW)

During the last session, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the KW share is $22.35, that puts it down -0.36 from that peak though still a striking 42.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.77. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.91K shares over the past three months.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. KW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) trade information

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $22.27 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.64%, and it has moved by 6.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.12%. The short interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.88, which implies an increase of 6.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.50 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, KW is trading at a discount of -12.26% off the target high and -1.03% off the low.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) shares have gone up 10.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.83% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 350.00% this quarter and then jump 116.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.99 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $106.9 million and $122.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% and then drop by -14.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.20%. While earnings are projected to return -58.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.10% per annum.

KW Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.96%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s Major holders

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. insiders own 20.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.69%, with the float percentage being 93.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.0 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $363.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.32 million shares, is of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $269.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.14 million, or about 3.65% of the stock, which is worth about $88.32 million.