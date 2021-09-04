Now Is A Good Time To Buy Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)

During the last session, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$2.17. The 52-week high for the H share is $92.21, that puts it down -28.75 from that peak though still a striking 28.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.21. The company’s market capitalization is $7.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 541.65K shares over the past three months.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. H has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.87.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $71.62 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.93%, and it has moved by -4.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.25%. The short interest in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is 3.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.97, which implies an increase of 12.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, H is trading at a discount of -39.63% off the target high and 16.22% off the low.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyatt Hotels Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) shares have gone down -18.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 52.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.70% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $663 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $809.75 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250 million and $425.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 165.20% and then jump by 90.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.70%. While earnings are projected to return -196.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.70% per annum.

H Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

Hyatt Hotels Corporation insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.91%, with the float percentage being 101.77%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 11.57% of all shares), a total value of $393.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Melvin Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 8.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $287.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) shares are Baron Partners Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Partners Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $239.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 4.82% of the stock, which is worth about $163.15 million.