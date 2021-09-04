Now Is A Good Time To Buy CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI)

During the last session, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the CURI share is $24.00, that puts it down -85.19 from that peak though still a striking 42.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.44. The company’s market capitalization is $663.68M, and the average trade volume was 640.19K shares over the past three months.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CURI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $12.96 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.35%, and it has moved by 20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.29, which implies an increase of 29.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, CURI is trading at a discount of -100.62% off the target high and -0.31% off the low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CuriosityStream Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) shares have gone down -11.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.51% against 19.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.95 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.68 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 68.60% in 2021.

CURI Dividends

CuriosityStream Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s Major holders

CuriosityStream Inc. insiders own 45.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.22%, with the float percentage being 40.45%. Times Square Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 3.72% of all shares), a total value of $26.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $9.93 million.