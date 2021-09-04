NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA): With The Stock Up 3.32 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the NGCA share is $10.80, that puts it down -8.65 from that peak though still a striking 3.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $380.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 882.12K shares over the past three months.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) trade information

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCA) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $9.94 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.33%, and it has moved by 2.47% in 30 days. The short interest in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

NGCA Dividends

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)’s Major holders

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.77%, with the float percentage being 0.77%. Tuttle Tactical Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62000.0 shares, is of Exos Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.64 million.