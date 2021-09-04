Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Surged 5.22% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $198.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the NDAQ share is $198.93, that puts it down -0.2 from that peak though still a striking 40.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $118.01. The company’s market capitalization is $32.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 724.71K shares over the past three months.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NDAQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.71.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.31% in intraday trading to $198.53 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by 5.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.98%. The short interest in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $199.17, which implies an increase of 0.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $222.00 respectively. As a result, NDAQ is trading at a discount of -11.82% off the target high and 11.85% off the low.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nasdaq Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares have gone up 36.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.77% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then jump 9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $830.61 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $855.17 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $715 million and $788 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.20% and then jump by 8.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 20.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.44% per annum.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nasdaq Inc. is 2.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.72%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Nasdaq Inc. insiders own 18.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.40%, with the float percentage being 95.14%. Investor AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 889 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.39 million shares (or 11.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.55 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares are MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund owns about 5.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $808.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.08 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $748.48 million.