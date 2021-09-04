Is RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: OPP) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the OPP share is $16.36, that puts it down -7.14 from that peak though still a striking 15.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.92. The company’s market capitalization is $211.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 150.75K shares over the past three months.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) trade information

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $15.27 price performance is -2.12%, and it has moved by -5.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.45%. The short interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) is 43230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OPP Dividends

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. is 1.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)’s Major holders

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.55%, with the float percentage being 17.55%. Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 3.74% of all shares), a total value of $7.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 3.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-First Foundation Fixed Income Fd and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-First Foundation Fixed Income Fd owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.2 million.