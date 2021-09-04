Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 36.15% YTD?

During the last session, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ROIC share is $18.86, that puts it down -3.46 from that peak though still a striking 47.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 918.82K shares over the past three months.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ROIC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) trade information

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $18.23 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by 3.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.21%. The short interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is 3.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.17, which implies an increase of 4.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $20.50 respectively. As a result, ROIC is trading at a discount of -12.45% off the target high and 6.75% off the low.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) shares have gone up 8.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 7.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.61 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -34.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ROIC Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.16%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s Major holders

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. insiders own 2.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.91%, with the float percentage being 100.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.17 million shares (or 17.83% of all shares), a total value of $283.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $235.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.27 million, or about 4.43% of the stock, which is worth about $74.2 million.