Is RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) On Track To Post A 1.54% Or More Growth?

During the last session, RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RELX share is $30.70, that puts it down -0.43 from that peak though still a striking 36.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.52. The company’s market capitalization is $58.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 623.34K shares over the past three months.

RELX PLC (RELX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RELX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) trade information

RELX PLC (RELX) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $30.57 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.39%, and it has moved by 0.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.37%. The short interest in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.10, which implies a decrease of -1.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.10 and $30.10 respectively. As a result, RELX is trading at a premium of 1.54% off the target high and 1.54% off the low.

RELX PLC (RELX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RELX PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RELX PLC (RELX) shares have gone up 30.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 14.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return -17.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.10% per annum.

RELX Dividends

RELX PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RELX PLC is 0.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.36%.

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)’s Major holders

RELX PLC insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.39%, with the float percentage being 6.39%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 43.54 million shares (or 2.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.5 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $359.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RELX PLC (RELX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.17 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $191.28 million.