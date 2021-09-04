Is Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RADI) 0.28% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the RADI share is $18.25, that puts it down -1.96 from that peak though still a striking 63.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.65K shares over the past three months.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RADI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $17.90 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.28%, and it has moved by 17.15% in 30 days. The short interest in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.33, which implies an increase of 11.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, RADI is trading at a discount of -17.32% off the target high and -6.15% off the low.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.82 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 56.10% in 2021.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. insiders own 6.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.17%, with the float percentage being 80.19%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 16.34% of all shares), a total value of $147.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.58 million shares, is of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 12.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $111.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $12.83 million.