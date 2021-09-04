Is PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s traded shares were 0.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the PWSC share is $35.68, that puts it up 0.56 from that peak though still a striking 51.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.57. The company’s market capitalization is $6.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 947.26K shares over the past three months.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $35.88 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.07%, and it has moved by 66.19% in 30 days. The short interest in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.75, which implies a decrease of -16.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, PWSC is trading at a premium of 8.03% off the target high and 21.96% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 48.60% in 2021.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.69%, with the float percentage being 74.41%.