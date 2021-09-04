Is Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $468.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $5.67. The 52-week high for the PANW share is $467.48, that puts it up 0.16 from that peak though still a striking 53.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $219.34. The company’s market capitalization is $45.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PANW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.43.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) trade information

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $468.22 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.50%, and it has moved by 16.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.31%. The short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is 4.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $480.34, which implies an increase of 2.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $410.00 and $550.00 respectively. As a result, PANW is trading at a discount of -17.47% off the target high and 12.43% off the low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palo Alto Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares have gone up 41.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.75% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.40% this quarter and then drop -3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.40%. While earnings are projected to return -217.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.26% per annum.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.13%, with the float percentage being 88.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,292 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 8.73% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $838.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $668.2 million.