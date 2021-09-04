Is Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fundâ€™s (NYSE: NEA) -0.06% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NEA share is $16.00, that puts it down -0.76 from that peak though still a striking 11.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.99K shares over the past three months.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) trade information

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $15.88 price performance is -0.06%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.12%. The short interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) is 55100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

NEA Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 07 and July 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is 0.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.88%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)â€™s Major holders

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.71%, with the float percentage being 21.71%. Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 2.53% of all shares), a total value of $118.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.86 million shares, is of Bramshill Investments, Llc’s that is approximately 1.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Bramshill Income Performance Fd and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-CEF Municipal Income ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Bramshill Income Performance Fd owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $15.76 million.