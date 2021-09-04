Is Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $102.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.62% or $1.64. The 52-week high for the LOGI share is $140.17, that puts it down -36.26 from that peak though still a striking 35.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.78. The company’s market capitalization is $17.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 810.73K shares over the past three months.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LOGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) trade information

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) registered a 1.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.62% in intraday trading to $102.87 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.73%, and it has moved by -6.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.06%. The short interest in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is 12.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.47, which implies an increase of 17.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $107.19 and $152.02 respectively. As a result, LOGI is trading at a discount of -47.78% off the target high and -4.2% off the low.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Logitech International S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) shares have gone up 12.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.26% against -18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -45.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.10%. While earnings are projected to return 107.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.37% per annum.

LOGI Dividends

Logitech International S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Logitech International S.A. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.58%.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s Major holders

Logitech International S.A. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.18%, with the float percentage being 72.66%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 820 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.32 million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $764.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.93 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $515.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 3.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $466.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $203.93 million.