Is Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) Still A Buy After sinking -1.39% Last Week?

During the last session, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the JHG share is $44.14, that puts it down -1.78 from that peak though still a striking 56.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.80. The company’s market capitalization is $7.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 992.84K shares over the past three months.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) trade information

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $43.37 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by 3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.02%. The short interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.64, which implies a decrease of -1.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, JHG is trading at a discount of -8.37% off the target high and 10.08% off the low.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Janus Henderson Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) shares have gone up 44.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.88% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.30% this quarter and then jump 38.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $674.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $688 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $494.15 million and $543.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.50% and then jump by 26.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -60.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.23% per annum.

JHG Dividends

Janus Henderson Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Janus Henderson Group plc is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s Major holders

Janus Henderson Group plc insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.50%, with the float percentage being 77.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.13 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $502.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $496.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $212.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.83 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $150.59 million.