Is Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ISRG) 3.40% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1071.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.02% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the ISRG share is $1077.08, that puts it down -0.5 from that peak though still a striking 40.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $633.29. The company’s market capitalization is $128.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 455.65K shares over the past three months.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ISRG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.51.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) trade information

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) registered a 0.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.02% in intraday trading to $1071.77 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.40%, and it has moved by 5.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.52%. The short interest in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1032.71, which implies a decrease of -3.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $925.00 and $1180.00 respectively. As a result, ISRG is trading at a discount of -10.1% off the target high and 13.69% off the low.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intuitive Surgical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares have gone up 56.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.67% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.52 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $970.97 million and $1.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.40% and then jump by 14.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -23.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.57% per annum.

ISRG Dividends

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Major holders

Intuitive Surgical Inc. insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.07%, with the float percentage being 89.93%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,747 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.6 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $7.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.71 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 billion.