Is Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Hit More of the Losses Given A -34.99% Dip From High?

During the last session, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HCSG share is $35.80, that puts it down -34.99 from that peak though still a striking 24.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 527.80K shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. HCSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $26.52 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.41%. The short interest in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is 11.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 32.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.23, which implies an increase of 9.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, HCSG is trading at a discount of -43.29% off the target high and 5.73% off the low.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthcare Services Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) shares have gone down -9.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.52% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.70% this quarter and then drop -27.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410.21 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $416.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return 52.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

HCSG Dividends

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 0.83, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.33%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

Healthcare Services Group Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.25%, with the float percentage being 117.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $238.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $214.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $61.38 million.