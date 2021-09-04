Is Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -0.67% Dip From High?

During the last session, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $396.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the CTAS share is $399.17, that puts it down -0.67 from that peak though still a striking 22.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $307.65. The company’s market capitalization is $40.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 414.57K shares over the past three months.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CTAS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.75.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) trade information

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $396.53 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.24%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.91%. The short interest in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is 0.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $407.10, which implies an increase of 2.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $353.00 and $450.00 respectively. As a result, CTAS is trading at a discount of -13.48% off the target high and 10.98% off the low.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cintas Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) shares have gone up 16.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.13% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.10% this quarter and then jump 2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.60%. While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.20% per annum.

CTAS Dividends

Cintas Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 21 and September 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cintas Corporation is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.99%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s Major holders

Cintas Corporation insiders own 14.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.13%, with the float percentage being 77.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,208 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.01 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $3.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $859.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $684.29 million.