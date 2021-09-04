Is Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $216.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $1.68. The 52-week high for the CHDN share is $258.32, that puts it down -19.1 from that peak though still a striking 32.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $147.06. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.84K shares over the past three months.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CHDN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.31.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) trade information

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $216.90 this Friday, 09/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.48%, and it has moved by 13.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.43%. The short interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.40, which implies an increase of 14.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $256.00 respectively. As a result, CHDN is trading at a discount of -18.03% off the target high and -15.26% off the low.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Churchill Downs Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) shares have gone down -5.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 597.59% against 23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.10% this quarter and then jump 447.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $367.15 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -89.30% in 2021.

CHDN Dividends

Churchill Downs Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Churchill Downs Incorporated is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.55%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s Major holders

Churchill Downs Incorporated insiders own 11.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.88%, with the float percentage being 82.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 429 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.26 million shares (or 11.07% of all shares), a total value of $845.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $685.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $221.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $185.13 million.